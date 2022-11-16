5 youths charged after 4 people assaulted with machete near Health Sciences Centre

Five young people face assault-related charges after three teens and a man were assaulted in two separate incidents in the area around Health Sciences Centre on Monday evening.

Police responded to a report that three teens had been assaulted with a machete by a group of youths on Sherbrook Street between Sargent and Cumberland avenues on Monday shortly after 7 p.m., a news release said Wednesday.

Police also received a report that several minutes later, a man had been attacked by a group of youths with a machete on Juno Street near Bannatyne and William avenues, the release said.

Three 15-year-old victims, two boys and one girl, were taken to Children's Hospital in unstable condition and were later upgraded to stable.

The injured man was also taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police found five male suspects south of William Avenue in the Centennial neighbourhood, the release said.

An 18-year-old man and four youths, age 12 to 17, are charged with three counts of assault and one of aggravated assault, police say.

The accused were all detained in custody.

