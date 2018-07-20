Man slashed, stabbed by stranger while out fishing in Winnipeg

A fishing excursion on the shore of Winnipeg's Assiniboine River had a violent ending for a man who was attacked and stabbed by a man out on parole from prison.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was fishing with a friend around 12:30 a.m. at Oxbow Bend Road and the Perimeter Highway, at the far west end of the city.

At some point another man arrived and started fishing nearby.

When the 25-year-old man's friend left, the man who was by himself started an argument. Police did not go into details about what the argument was about but said the 25-year-old decided to pack up his gear and leave.

As he tried to do so, the other man got into his own vehicle and drove it into the 25-year-old's. Both men got out of their vehicles and that's when the 25-year-old noticed the man had a knife, police said.

The man attacked the 25-year-old, who suffered slash wounds to his upper body and a stab wound to the lower body.

When he tried to get back to his vehicle, the other man also got in and ordered him to go to a bank machine.

Once they arrived, the 25-year-old turned off vehicle, quickly grabbed his keys and ran to a nearby firehall.

He was sent to hospital in stable condition while his attacker was found and arrested Wednesday night on Harvlong Avenue in the city's Lakewood neighbourhood.

The 31-year-old man, who police discovered he was on parole from prison, is now back in federal custody and charged with robbery and weapons offences.