Fishers rescued by helicopter after floating away on ice, RCMP say

Two 22-year-old men were saved by a helicopter on Saturday afternoon after the piece of ice they were fishing on separated from the shore and drifted out into the open waters of Lake Winnipeg, RCMP say.

Mounties in Selkirk got the call around 1:20 p.m., said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre. One of the men contacted police with updates on their condition and location with GPS co-ordinates, Manaigre said.

The nearby Matlock Fire Department initially responded to the call and tried to rescue the men using an inflatable boat, but four-foot waves made that job impossible, said Fire Chief Justin Anniuk.

Once strong winds pushed the ice further offshore, a local helicopter service was called and was able to pick the men up off the piece of ice and bring them to shore, Anniuk said.

No one reported any injuries, Manaigre said.

