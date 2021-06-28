4 fishermen not seen in 3 days since setting out to northern Manitoba camp, RCMP say

RCMP are working with local rescue teams to help find four missing fishermen who were last seen three days ago when they left for a camp in northern Manitoba to do commercial fishing.

On Monday, Mounties received a report of four missing fishermen who haven't been seen since they left for Notigi, Man., about 690 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near Thompson.

Those fishermen are 44-year old Scott Leighton and 51-year-old Glen Spence, both from Nelson House, 51-year-old Malcolm Peterson from Thompson and 60-year-old Larry Moose from Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

On Saturday, a supply driver went to the camp and saw that nobody was around.

The same driver returned on Monday and still didn't see the four men, nor was there any sign they had been there.

The driver told RCMP it's unusual for the group to be out on the water this long without returning to camp, so he reported them missing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure online tip.

