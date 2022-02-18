Fisher River Cree Nation man, 64, dead following 4-vehicle crash on Highway 7

One person is dead following a collision involving a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane of traffic on a Manitoba highway, police say.

Stonewall RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle travelling south in the northbound lane on Highway 7 at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release Friday.

Mounties started to make patrols but a 911 call came in a few minutes later reporting a crash on the highway, near Highway 323, involving the vehicle travelling in the wrong lane.

Preliminary investigation determined a white truck travelling south collided with a vehicle going north near the intersection, about 30 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

That caused a chain reaction involving two other northbound vehicles, the release said.

The driver of the white truck, a 66-year-old man from Peguis First Nation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 64-year-old man from Fisher River Cree Nation was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. He was driving one of the other vehicles involved in the crash.

Three adults and a child from the other vehicles involved were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Stonewall RCMP, the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

No charges have been laid.

