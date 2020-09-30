Possible COVID-19 exposures on two Interlake First Nations, leadership says

The leaders of two neighbouring First Nations in Manitoba's Interlake are warning of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The first possible exposure was at a funeral on Sunday at Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation at the Day of Pentecost House of Prayer, according to a letter to community members.

All visitors and locals who were present between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. are being urged to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms.

Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation is about 225 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Fisher River Cree Nation chief and council sent out a letter warning members who went to the same funeral that the individual wasn't showing symptoms at the time and wasn't told to isolate. The individual became ill and tested positive later that evening.

Members of Fisher River, a community about 175 kilometres north of Winnipeg, are being asked to stay home as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms.

Meantime, public health officials informed Fisher River Health Services of a possible exposure at the Wee Care Daycare Centre. A staff member who was asymptomatic was at the facility on Thursday.

Wee Care Daycare Centre is working closely with public health officials and following their recommendations, the letter said.

The facility immediately closed after management was informed of the possible exposure, and it won't reopen until further notice.

Public health officials are reaching out to any close contacts directly.

According to provincial data, there are currently five active cases in the Fisher River/Peguis/Pinawa health district.