Police ask the public for help solving November 2021 Fisher River Cree Nation homicide

Police are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation that began last November when a young woman was found seriously injured in a home in Fisher River Cree Nation, Man.

Samantha Gabriel, 18, was found on Nov. 6, 2021 by RCMP officers responding to reports of a disturbance at the house.

Officers also found a boy, 16, who had less severe injuries.

Gabriel was taken to the hospital where she died the next day.

On Friday, RCMP said they strongly believe several people have information that would help investigators identify Gabriel's killer.

They are urging anyone with information to call the RCMP at 431-489-8105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

