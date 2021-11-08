Fisher River Cree Nation woman, 18, dies after being assaulted: RCMP

An 18-year-old woman from a First Nation in Manitoba's Interlake region died after being assaulted early on Saturday morning, RCMP said.

Mounties were called to a home in Fisher River Cree Nation, about 175 kilometres north of Winnipeg, at 2:50 a.m. for a report of a disturbance, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries and a 16-year-old boy who had less severe wounds.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries the next day.

RCMP are treating her death as a homicide.

Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: