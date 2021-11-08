Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Fisher River Cree Nation woman, 18, dies after being assaulted: RCMP

An 18-year-old woman from an First Nation in Manitoba's Interlake region died after being assaulted early on Saturday morning, RCMP said.

16-year-old boy also found in the same house with less severe injuries

CBC News ·
RCMP found a 16-year-old boy who was hurt and an 18-year-old woman who had life-threatening injuries in a Fisher River Cree Nation home. The woman died on Sunday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

An 18-year-old woman from a First Nation in Manitoba's Interlake region died after being assaulted early on Saturday morning, RCMP said.

Mounties were called to a home in Fisher River Cree Nation, about 175 kilometres north of Winnipeg, at 2:50 a.m. for a report of a disturbance, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries and a 16-year-old boy who had less severe wounds.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries the next day.

RCMP are treating her death as a homicide.

Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now