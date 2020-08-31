Chief confirms COVID-19 case on Fisher River Cree Nation, Manitoba's 1st on a First Nation

Fisher River Cree Nation in central Manitoba has a case of COVID-19 in its community, the First Nation said on Friday.

The case is the first to be identified on a First Nation in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, Fisher River Health Services learned of a person in the community who started showing symptoms of COVID-19 that day, Fisher River Chief David Crate and other leadership said in a statement posted online .

The person was tested for the illness at the Percy E. Moore Hospital and got a positive result on Thursday, the statement said.

The test is awaiting a second confirmation at the province's lab, and the sick person is self-isolating in stable condition. People who were in close contact with them are now in 14-day self-isolation and watching for symptoms, the statement said.

Fisher River Health Services is monitoring everyone involved daily.

An investigation by Fisher River Health Services and the First Nations Inuit Health Branch found the person was exposed to the illness in Winnipeg before Sept. 6, and had no symptoms when they came back to Fisher River, the statement said.

The community has been working to expand its COVID-19 testing capacity for people with symptoms of the illness. These resources are expected to be available in the next few days. More details will be shared once that's confirmed, the statement said.

The Fisher River administration office was closed on Friday to be cleaned and sanitized and will reopen on Monday.

There is no threat to public health, the statement said, but community leadership is asking people to keep following public health protocols like wearing a face mask, washing hands and staying home when sick.

Fisher River leadership also asked people in the community to avoid posting COVID-19 concerns about others on social media, which it said can lead to panic and stress.

"Fisher River Health Services have been preparing for such a situation from the beginning and all procedures and protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of the community," the statement said.