Fisher River Cree Nation suspending classroom learning after COVID-19 cases confirmed in community

Fisher River Cree Nation is suspending classroom learning until next year due to concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 in the Manitoba Interlake community.

A notice posted to the Fisher River Cree Nation website says the First Nation's board of education and leadership made the decision to suspend classroom learning until at least February 2021, after consulting with parents and staff at Charles Sinclair School and Fisher River High School.

"We feel that the suspension is necessary to alleviate fear and to keep our students safe with the COVID-19 situation we are facing in the community," the notice says.

The decision comes less than a week after the First Nation announced one of its members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Students will be sent home with remote-learning packages for the remainder of the first semester, while teaching teams will also procure online learning tools and technology for students.