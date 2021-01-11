First Winnipeg care home residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

A woman at Oakview Place is the first long-term care resident in Winnipeg to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Margaret Watson, 94, said she was surprised when she learned that she would be the first person in the city who doesn't work in a health-care setting to get immunized against the virus.

"I couldn't believe it because I hadn't even registered. I thought I'd wait until the health-care [workers are immunized]," she said.

Watson's looking forward to "getting out" and seeing her family members again as soon as that's allowed.

"We've been in lock up for so long. My phone wasn't working, and TV, I had trouble with the TV. It's been awful. I can't get in touch with my kids 'cause my phone's not connected. I'll be glad when it's over."

Pandemic restrictions remain in place at care homes despite the vaccination rollout.

To date, Oakview Place has seen 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents, and 13 people have died due to the disease.

The vaccine is IN the building... getting ready for the first vaccination of a LTC resident in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a>... at Extendicare Oakview Place. <a href="https://t.co/Cf9QKsaPPj">pic.twitter.com/Cf9QKsaPPj</a> —@WinnipegRHA

Close to half of the more than 730 deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba have been connected to outbreaks in personal care homes.

Last week, the provincial government announced all residents of Manitoba's 135 care homes will be offered their first doses of a vaccine within the next 28 days, starting with around 1,157 people who will be vaccinated at seven care homes across the province's five health regions. A second dose is to be administered three or four weeks after the first.

The Charleswood Care Centre, Tuxedo Villa and Oakview Place in Winnipeg, Boyne Lodge in Carman, Hillcrest Place in Brandon, St. Paul's Residence in The Pas, and Tudor House in Selkirk are the first care homes where residents are being vaccinated.

The province says it will release a timeline next week of when residents in other care homes will get vaccinated. Over time, it will ramp up weekly immunizations.