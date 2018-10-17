Skip to Main Content
First taste of legal cannabis with marijuana activist Steven Stairs
First taste of legal cannabis with marijuana activist Steven Stairs

'I've waited for it to be legal my whole life' says Stairs, who was first in the door at Delta 9 Wednesday morning.
'I've waited for it to be legal my whole life' says Stairs, who was first in the door at Delta 9 Wednesday morning.
