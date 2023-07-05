This First Person column is the experience of Ayesha Badiola, a recent high school graduate from Steinbach, Man. Since September 2020, she has been diarizing her experience as a high school student during the COVID-19 pandemic for CBC Manitoba.

It's me. The girl who once wrote about navigating high school during the pandemic has finally graduated, and I am here to share my experiences one last time.

The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly stopped my freshman year at Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

What was supposed to be a typical high school experience transformed into directional hallways, constant sanitation, mask use and online learning. Students, teachers and families were heavily affected, and the ever-changing world became our new normal.

My diary entries started in September 2020 as a Grade 10 student. Looking back, the differences between Grade 10 and Grade 12 were drastic. A lot can happen in two years.

The past four years might not have been what we pictured. - Ayesha Badiola

Gone are the days of physical distancing and splitting the student body into groupings based on their last names — letters A to K and L to Z.

For my final year, everyone was able to go to school together and see each other face-to-face, rather than being covered by masks. Sports, drama and other extracurriculars also made a return in their normal states.

My senior year was just like how I imagined it to be.

Ayesha was the valedictorian for her grad class. 'I talked about making the most out of the moment — despite what the moment looks like,' she writes. 'For this year's graduates, that meant mask mandates and figuring life out in the midst of all the disruptions.' (Submitted by Ayesha Badiola)

Flash forward to July 2023, my final summer before adulthood. I now have a high school diploma and years of new adventures ahead.

After all the class of 2023 encountered, we had to make our final year count. From walking down the runway at the grad fashion show to winning Grade Wars — a series of competitions between grades — it was a senior year to remember.

I was chosen by my classmates and staff members to represent the graduating class as valedictorian, which was an incredible honour. Preparing my speech was unlike any writing journey I've been on. Representing 409 graduates is a nearly impossible task.

Making the most of the moment

With the help of one of the vice-principals, I was able to write about my experiences. I talked about how people and events shape us. I talked about making the most out of the moment — despite what the moment looks like.

For this year's graduates, that meant mask mandates and figuring life out in the midst of all the disruptions. In fact, my Grade 12 year is the only "normal" year I had in high school.

Looking back on my previous diary entries, I talked about planning to make the most out of the last chapter of high school. While Grade 12 transpired in the blink of an eye, I can say that I did make the most out of it.

Many years ago, I gave the valedictory address in my kindergarten graduation in the Philippines. It all came full circle when I stepped on the stage of the grand RBC Convention Centre last week and shared my speech with 2,500 guests and 409 graduates.

Ending my high school years with prom was the cherry on top. My friends and I danced to and screamed the lyrics of Taylor Swift's songs, took many photos to capture the moments and enjoyed our last few moments as high school students.

From left to right: Karmel Clamor, Emmy Rempel, Ayesha Badiola and Lucas Thompson celebrate graduation, free of pandemic restrictions. For her final year, 'everyone was able to go to school together and see each other face-to-face,' Ayesha writes. (Kayla Wiebe)

It was a night to remember after a pandemic-impacted high school experience I will never forget.

On behalf of this year's graduating class, to parents, teachers, staff and community members who have supported us throughout the years — thank you. No words can express the gratitude we have for you.

To all the grads of 2023, congratulations! The past four years might not have been what we pictured at first, but for me, walking across the stage made it all worth it, and I'm sure many of you feel the same way. The future is in good hands and I wish you all the best in your future endeavours.

What's next for me? In the fall, I will be studying communications in college, in hopes of continuing to pursue my passion for storytelling.

Thank you for following me on this adventure — one I never saw coming. This may be my last diary entry, but my journalism journey is only beginning.