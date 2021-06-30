This First Person article is the experience of KC Lee, an Asian Indigenous Winnipeg teen and advocate. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

A 2021 UK study prepared for UN Women revealed that 71 per cent of women surveyed said they've experienced sexual harassment in public. The number's even higher for women aged 18 to 24 — up to 97 per cent.

This caused a movement of young women to share their personal experiences on their platforms and sharing the hashtag #97percent, getting more than 21 million views.

As a rather small, young-looking person, I have had my share of being infantilized, which sadly opens the door to being sexualized. I too have been a victim of sexual harassment, in personal and public space.

I am a part of the 97 per cent, and with a number so high, I wonder who else around me has suffered. Not only is 97 per cent such a significantly large number of young women, but that almost guarantees that you know someone who went through this.

With my family passing as Asian and Indigenous more than I do, I worry for their safety.

We're told that we should watch what we wear because boys will be boys. - KC Lee

With what feels like a rise of violent crimes against the Asian community, I can only advocate for change and hope to educate others.

People fetishize Asian women by dressing up in what they think of as Japanese schoolgirl outfits and infantilize Korean pop idols and Asian drama actors. There's also this stereotype that Eastern and Pacific Island Asians are "cute" and that Asian women are submissive. This only adds to the sexualization of Eastern and Pacific Island Asian people.

The sexualization of women and children on the internet has become worse as I've grown.

People seem to feel more comfortable showing their intentions and disgusting opinions on women and their sexuality when they're hiding behind a username and screen.

Education gap

I think the education system leaves out a large chunk of women's health and sexuality. We aren't taught anything in sex education (other then how to use a sanitary pad). It causes obvious stigma and ignorance on what a woman "should be."

Women are called ugly names when they try to express their sexuality.

At a young age, we're told that we should watch what we wear because boys will be boys and they can't control themselves. Men sometimes complain about being "friend zoned" (someone who is seen more as a platonic friend by someone they like). But no one acknowledges how it feels to have men only want to be your friend in hopes of getting something sexual out of it.

I remember being in middle school and telling people I was Asian. The self-proclaimed "popular kids" almost immediately talked to me more, but it didn't last long. I felt like I was the "wrong" kind of Asian for them.

It feels like there aren't a lot of Indonesians living in Winnipeg. Other than my family, the only other Indonesian I've met was my Grade 9 gym teacher. He recognized my family's name on the back of my sweater.

According to the 2016 federal census, there were only 21,395 Indonesians living in Canada.

In the same 2016 census, Indigenous people made up 4.9 per cent of Canada's population, with nearly 1.7 million individuals.

Growing up, I never learned anything about my background or Canada's shameful past. - KC Lee

As an Indigenous person (Ojibwe from Rolling River First Nation), I feel uncomfortable knowing that I am a minority in my own native land.

How much longer until that 4.9 per cent shrinks, because of how many Indigenous women go missing or are murdered?

How much longer do we have a home in Canada, when so much of Winnipeg's homeless population is Indigenous?

Mistaken as white

I used to get mistaken as white, and I admit it made me feel good knowing I wasn't as visibly Indonesian or Indigenous as my family.

I was ashamed of my last name, because it revealed my father's side. When I was a child, I was afraid of being hurt or taken advantage of, because at that time Tina Fontaine's name was in the news.

My heart goes out to her and her family. I didn't want to meet the same fate of so many other young Indigenous girls.

Yet growing up, I never learned anything about my background or Canada's shameful past.

I know I am the only thing stopping myself from fully expressing my interests and potential as an advocate. I am working hard on myself, and while I do that, I hope I can help others who may feel the same.

You don't know my story — this is just the beginning of it. I hope to share more of it as I find my path in life and learn more about myself.