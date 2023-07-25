This First Person column is the experience of Amy Mann, a university student from Winnipeg. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

I recently opened Instagram and saw a video of someone walking past a smoker and choking aggressively and exaggeratedly to try to make them feel bad.

I was expecting the comments underneath the video to be critical, but they all echoed the same sentiment — we hate people who "choose" to be unhealthy.

The cruelty of this video felt like a gut punch. It reminded me of my grandmother, who died of lung cancer. It reminded me of all those times I was asked, "Did she smoke?"

Her dream was to attend university, but there was always rent to pay, children to feed and not enough money. - Amy Mann

I entered the world as my grandmother left it. At three days old, I boarded a plane to Prince George, B.C., where my grandmother lived — and died — to attend her funeral. My mother was 33 when she had me, and her mother was in her mid-50s.

The night before my mother went into labour with me, she got the call she had been dreading: her mother's lung cancer had spread — everywhere.

The doctors had said my grandmother had eight to 10 months to live when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She died two weeks later.

My grandmother grew up in an abusive household but escaped as a teenager and started smoking. She married into a poor family and never spoke to her father again. Her dream was to attend university, but there was always rent to pay, children to feed and not enough money left over.

Amy Mann, seen here as a child, grew up without knowing her grandmother. 'Nothing about it makes sense,' she says. (Submitted by Amy Mann)

In her 40s, once her children had moved out, she quit smoking and started attending the local university in the evenings. She took classes one or two at a time, working her way to a degree in Indigenous studies.

Her dream was to use her degree to get a better paying job as a social worker, but she died just a few credits shy of her degree. She was so close.

This brings me back to the question we all heard after she died: "Did she smoke?"

My mom has a lot more tolerance for this kind of thing than I do. She always says that people don't ask this to accuse my grandmother of anything. They are not thinking about my grandmother at all; they need to dispel the fear her early death provokes in them — that their parents or partner or loved one might die too.

We cough at smokers on the street. - Amy Mann

My grandmother's smoking habit when she was younger quite possibly contributed to her death, but the fact that everyone feels the need to ask the question is telling. They attribute my grandmother's death to smoking to distance themselves from it.

The alternative is far too frightening: we have little control over our health, our lives, our fates.

My grandmother went to the doctor with a cough and died three weeks later. Life is random, cruel and short.

Blaming others for their health issues is not without consequences. It justifies and even contributes to the marginalization of people with disabilities, people who are chronically ill, mentally ill and/or struggling with addiction. "I could never be like that," the logic goes.

We loathe people who we think don't take their health seriously enough — we cough at smokers on the street and glare at the fat person in the elevator.

Assigning neat categories of "healthy" and "unhealthy" and blaming those who fall into the wrong category is a way, I think, to compartmentalize the cruel lack of control we have over our own lives. Our obsession with the health choices of others has nothing to do with them and everything to do with us.

My grandmother died too soon, too young, thousands of kilometres away. I remember it — not the birth or the funeral, but the shadow it cast over my childhood — the sadness that was so close to the surface for my mother that I could almost touch it.

My grandmother died and I lived. Nothing about it makes sense.