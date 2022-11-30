This First Person column is the experience of Leo Khan, a newcomer refugee and student at the University of Winnipeg. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

After arriving as a newcomer refugee and starting a new life and education while still on the way toward my independence, I felt the need to use the food bank.

On a sunny and pleasant summer morning, I took my bicycle to go and collect my part from a food bank — one of the local branches of Harvest Manitoba.

My other newcomer housemates had also registered for the same location and the same day. I was the last one from the house to go, because everyone had gone earlier while I was still sleeping, after a late shift at work.

As I arrived, I observed people walking toward the building where the food was being distributed. The parking looked very busy; there were many people bringing food bags to load in their vehicles and leave for their homes.

I jumped from my bicycle and began walking when I greeted a woman on the way, who was also going to the same food bank.

She guided me to the queue. I saw many men and women standing in the long line, while more and more people were coming to stand in the line behind us.

While waiting, I engaged in conversation with those around me.

What I observed and received was the expression of happiness, love and welcoming smiles. - Leo Khan

New to Winnipeg and unaware of the challenges this society has been facing, it was unbelievably surprising for me to see so many people standing in the lines.

All were here because of the high food insecurity in this country — which has a very prosperous image in under-developed countries.

My curious nature made me ask a question from those people who had lived in this country for several generations.

I felt very tentative and hesitant while asking those standing there, "What do you think of immigrants — especially refugees, who come here to build a life?"

WATCH | Leo Khan's first experience using a food bank:

First time food bank Duration 3:22 Newcomer refugee and university student Leo Khan shares his story about using a Winnipeg food bank for the first time.

From their positive answers, I understood that despite financial instability and increasing food prices, these people have big and welcoming hearts for people like me.

I told everyone there that I came here as an Afghan refugee and I am feeling proud to be here in this country, where local people are welcoming, regardless of all the problems.

A growing need

What I observed and received was the expression of happiness, love and welcoming smiles.

Those friendly talks, happy faces and generous behaviour made me feel very proud to be an Afghan Canadian.

After a long wait, I went to take my food, and an elderly person filled a cup of coffee for me.

I saw more and more people arriving, but unfortunately the food seemed insufficient. This is what I also heard from the staff of the food bank.

After further communication with people in the community and reading about the history of hunger in Canada, I understood that the need of food banks has increased immensely.

This web of non-profit organizations that gather and distribute food among needy Canadians requires more support to help ease hunger across our country.

This was the first time when I had a chance to notice food insecurity in my new country.​​​​​​ - Leo Khan

To live healthy, work continuously and do well at school or university, the ability to purchase proper food is crucially important.

For many young Canadians, paying for both their education accommodation makes it difficult to afford adequate and nutritious food. Therefore, the access to food through charity organizations plays an important role in the lives of young people, as well as families.

This was the first time when I had a chance to notice food insecurity in my new country, and now after a year of being in this society (while studying and working shift work), I see increasing inflation as one of the main reasons of this social problem.

I wish to see a Canada in the future where there is prosperity, where everyone has easy access to healthy food.

This dream requires all of us to work hard as individuals and as a community.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.