Manitoba promises $600K to help train First Nations women in specialized trades

First Nations women from four Manitoba communities will soon be able to access specialized training to help them secure jobs in trades.

The province announced Wednesday it's spending about $600,000 to partner with the Manitoba Construction Sector Council (MCSC) and offer training in framing, water and waste-water installation and blast hole drilling, which are all skills that are in high demand.

Women from Pinaymootang First Nation, Pimicikamak, Dakota Tipi First Nation and York Landing will be able to take part, with training already underway in Pinaymootang and Pimicikamak.

"We understand that over 8,000 skilled workers are retiring in Manitoba alone this year and there are not enough skilled labourers to take on these jobs," said Cathy Cox, the minister responsible for status of women, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"These targeted training initiatives will provide opportunities for Indigenous women to acquire those valuable skills in a supportive environment that includes mentorship, training on the job and training as they pursue their career in the skilled trades."

There are a number of construction projects in the north and contractors have said there's a shortage of local workers, Cox said.

"The graduates of these programs will ideally be positioned to fill this need and stay in their home communities while doing so."

Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere said he knows it can be difficult for Indigenous people to try to enter the workforce.

"When I was a child, my grandmother wanted us to never tell anyone that we were Métis. She wanted us to have a better chance of having a good education and getting a job," he said.

"No one should have to hide their history and their culture the way my grandmother felt we had to. That's why I'm honoured to be here to support this initiative."

Training begins with a three-week job readiness course and includes safety training certification from the Construction Safety Association of Manitoba as well as a one-day workshop on women in the trades.