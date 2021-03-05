Teams to start vaccinating entire First Nations communities in mid-March

Immunization teams will visit Manitoba First Nations to vaccinate entire communities at once, with those at most risk of flooding and fires or losing winter road access prioritized.

This will be done so communities that could be affected by spring or summer emergencies do not have such issues compounded by a potential COVID-19 outbreak, health officials said Friday morning.

Communities at risk of losing winter road access or where access is across a waterway will be also be prioritized.

"We know First Nations people in Manitoba are more at risk of COVID-19 and at younger ages. In addition, many of these communities may face evacuation due to fires and floods or have geographical issues that make it hard to get there," said Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead of the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team.

"It's important to get needles into arms as soon as possible and detailed planning is now underway to schedule vaccinations in these communities."

Manitoba hopes to have all eligible adults in First Nations communities receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines by mid-May, officials said Friday morning. These vaccinations will get underway in mid-March.

The next communities to receive widespread immunizations will be those that have experienced significant outbreaks and high fatality rates due to COVID-19, a news release said.

In total, clinics will be set up at 63 First Nations communities, six northern rural municipalities and 47 Northern Affairs communities. Northern Affairs communities include Métis, First Nations and non-Indigenous people.