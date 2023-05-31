Charges against priest further erode relationship between Roman Catholic church and First Nations

Once a devout Catholic, Geraldine Shingoose cut ties with the church more than a decade ago.

The Saulteaux woman from Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation is a residential school survivor. She understands why another Manitoba First Nation wants to end its relationship with the church in the wake of allegations against a priest in the community.

"It triggered me, my own abuse," Shingoose said. "It brought out that history of the Catholic church and what they did on Indigenous nations, Indigenous children in the residential schools."

Arul Savari, 48, is charged with five offences, including sexual assault, luring a child and forcible confinement. RCMP said the charges stem from a report they received that an eight-year-old girl was touched inappropriately on May 27 and then ordered not to leave while alone with Savari at the Roman Catholic church in Little Grand Rapids First Nation, about 265 kiometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe Savari, who was still in custody Thursday, may have harmed other children. No further charges have been laid.

It comes as the Roman Catholic church has made recent efforts to reconcile its relationship with First Nations people. It denounced the doctrine of discovery in March and the Pope apologized last summer for the role of church members in the residential school system.

Shingoose doesn't see room for reconciliation or healing, especially in light of the latest allegation involving a priest.

Geraldine Shingoose is a Sauteaux woman from Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation. She stopped attending the Catholic church in 2010. (Submitted by Geraldine Shingoose)

"Now in 2023, it's an opportunity for us to keep our children safe," Shingoose said. "We don't need to have the Catholic church."

"We just want to take care of them (the children) and not to allow individuals in the community that bring harm. The Catholic church was one of them."

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools in Canada, where neglect and physical and sexual abuse were rampant. More than 60 per cent of the schools were run by the Roman Catholic church.

Catholic faith still strong in Sagkeeng First Nation

Sagkeeng First Nation Ogimaakaan (Chief) E.J. Fontaine was a day student at the Catholic-run Fort Alexander residential school and many of his family members also attended residential schools.

Fontaine isn't Catholic but he still goes to church around Christmas to honour the faith of his parents — who would take the family to midnight mass every year.

Sagkeeng First Nation Ogimaakaan E.J. Fontaine's family attended the Catholic church but now he only goes around Christmas in honour of his parents. (Submitted by E.J. Fontaine)

He said the church has deep roots in Sagkeeng, although the congregation is shrinking.

"It's important to some people," Fontaine said. "Not as much as it was when I grew up. When I grew up the Catholic church had a huge role in the community."

Savari, the priest charged in Little Grand Rapids, came to Canada from India six years ago and went through mentoring and orientation with priests in Sagkeeng in June 2017, according to the Archdiocese of St. Boniface. He also received mentoring and orientation in Poplar River First Nation.

Arul Savari, a Roman Catholic priest, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person, luring a child and forcible confinement. (Facebook/Arul Savari)

Fontaine said he hasn't heard anything about Savari's time in Sagkeeng nor has he heard from community members who are questioning the church's role in the community.

"I haven't heard in the community that we need to throw out the Catholic church because of what happened," Fontaine said. "I don't blame the community (Little Grand Rapids), the chief for wanting the church out. If that happened in our community … I'm sure people would feel the same way but I think there would be more thinking we need to get that priest out of here as opposed to the church."

In March, retired priest Father Arthur Masse, who worked at Fort Alexander residential school, was acquitted of indecent assault following historical allegations made by a former student.

Fontaine said while people in the community were angry about the outcome of the case, the church still has a place in Sagkeeng.

"There's still people that follow the Catholic church despite all the damages and the things that they did to our people," he said. "There's still people that are devout Catholics."

'Sets back the relationship': AFN regional chief

Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse said the church should have stricter policies preventing priests from being alone with children. She said this latest incident is triggering and shocking for many First Nations people.

"The Pope had come to apologize for their role in ripping out our languages and their role in the residential schools and you kind of think you're going in a good direction … and then to have stuff like this happen, it sets back the relationship yet again," Woodhouse said.

"Our people are very spiritual people. But in saying that, we don't expect things like this to happen."

Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse of the Assembly of First Nations says the charges against a Roman Catholic priest further set back the relationship between the church and First Nations people. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Shingoose said if the church wants to keep a presence in First Nations communities, they need to learn from the past.

"They need to be careful," she said. "Who's running their masses? Just really question their background."