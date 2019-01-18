Four northern First Nations leaders lashed out at Manitoba Hydro Friday, during a rally over allegations of years of racism and sexual assault from the Crown corporation's workers.

Chiefs from York Factory, Tataskweyak, War Lake and Fox Lake First Nations repeated calls for an inquiry into Hydro and for the resignation of one of its executives on Friday at the legislature.

Tensions have soared since a scathing report last summer revealed allegations of decades of sexual violence, discrimination and other abuses members of northern First Nations say they suffered at the hands of Hydro workers.

"All the issues that were outlined in that report are still continuing today," said York Factory Chief Leroy Constant. "There's still fear in our women."

York Factor Chief Leroy Constant was among 4 First Nation leaders and about 60 protesters at the legislature. (CBC)

The anger could further destablize the Keeyask Hydropower Limited Partnership between the First Nations. Regional First Nations are partners and have written agreements guaranteeing employment, subcontracts for more work and cultural training for staff.

'To me it's a threat'

They serve on a board together. At least three members say a Hydro representative on the board misbehaved and they wanted him removed.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation Chief Doreen Spence sits on the board and said she received a letter Thursday from Hydro president Kevin Shepherd telling the First Nations to keep quiet.

"To me it's a threat, saying if we mention the chair or whatever, this person in particular, that we are going to be threatened with legal [action]," Spence said.

Manitoba Hydro president Kevin Shepherd acknowledged and apologized for past issues between workers and First Nations. (CBC)

Shepherd said Manitoba Hydro acknowledges there were serious incidents in the past, and as leader of the corporation he apologizes. But, he maintains, the Keeyask project is different.

"Our partners are fully engaged in Keeyask. They have a significant say. They are gaining siginficant benefits from the project," Shepherd said.

"Their concerns are being listened to and many actions have been taken and more will be taken to address the legitimate concerns they bring forward."

People are scared, chief says

Hydro vice-president Lorne Midford resigned as chair of the Keeyask Hydropower Limited Partnership last fall following an investigation and complaints from First Nations. He remained on the board of the project.

That upset northern community leaders, including Constant, who called for Midford to be removed, along with a provincial inquiry into the allegations lodged against Hydro workers.

Constant said little has been done for affected First Nations since then or when the critical report by the Manitoba Clean Environment Commission was released last summer.

"There are a lot of people that are scared, there are a lot of woman that are scared," said Constant. "There are a lot of men that have witnessed these events over the years, over the generations, and they have yet to speak."

Shepherd said an independent third party was hired to look at allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Hydro's representative on the Keeyask partnership board and found nothing.

The Manitoba government has said no public inquiry will be called to look into the allegations until RCMP have completed its own investigations.

The Keeyask dam is being built on the lower Nelson River near Gillam, Man. It's expected to be completed in 2020 at a cost of about $8.7 billion.