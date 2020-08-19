Manitoba government increasing funding for First Nations police services

The province of Manitoba is putting an extra $2.6 million into policing services in First Nations communities over the next three years.

The money will go to the First Nations Policing Program, a federal program set up to help communities administer their own police services, and will support hiring four new officers in Manitoba First Nations.

"We have long advocated for consistent, sustainable funding that supports professional, dedicated, culturally relevant and responsible policing to all Indigenous communities across the province," Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said at a news conference in Long Plain First Nation on Wednesday.

The Manitoba government is responsible for 48 per cent of the program's funding in the province, which includes the Manitoba First Nations Police Service. The additional money will bring the province's total funding for the program to $15 million a year.

The province is also providing the Manitoba First Nations Police Service with $44,000 in funding from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund to purchase in-car camera systems and upgrade duty pistols.

Bruno Rossi, acting chief of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, said the additional funding will help the service add more officers in understaffed communities.

"The increased funding will help our police service maintain a professional level of service to our citizens that they deserve," he said.