Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer charged with assault following watchdog probe

A Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer and a former officer are facing assault charges following an investigation by the province's police watchdog.

The charges relate to a Jan. 1, 2022, arrest after Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers responded to a call for service at a home in Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

A man was arrested at the home. The next day, he told another officer that he had been assaulted while being taken to the detachment.

The police service reported the incident to Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty police officers in the province, on Jan. 3, 2022.

The unit investigated and forwarded its findings to Manitoba prosecutors, who determined there were grounds for criminal charges.

A Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer and a former officer are to appear in provincial court in The Pas on June 13 to face assault charges.