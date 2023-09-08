Manitoba First Nations Police officer charged with harassment, uttering threats: watchdog

A member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service has been charged following an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog.

Const. Kelvin (Dale) McKay has been charged with one count of uttering threats and two counts of criminal harassment, according to a Friday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving Manitoba officers, said the allegations stem from incidents between Oct. 1, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2022. McKay was on-duty at the time of the incidents, the IIU said.

The allegations were reported to the IIU. Its civilian director investigated and recommended charges be laid against McKay, according to the IIU.The Manitoba First Nations Police Service has detachments on several First Nations in the province.

He was charged and released, and is due in court later this fall, the investigation unit said.

The IIU did not indicate where the alleged incidents took place, but said McKay's November court appearance will be in Virden, in southwestern Manitoba.

