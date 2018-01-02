First Nations group asking for donations of items for winter care packages

With months of frigid weather on the horizon, the First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba is asking for donations to help the province's most vulnerable residents to ride out the winter.

The organization is hoping to partner up with businesses and community groups in Winnipeg and other parts of the province to put together hundreds of care packages for people experiencing homelessness.

"We try to do this once a year and to make the best of it, [to] try to make [as much of] an impact as possible in terms of just providing some items that those in the homeless community need," said Renata Meconse, communications specialist with the secretariat.

To create the care packages, they're asking for donations of long johns, underwear, leggings, tuques, gloves, dental care items, lip balm, women's hygiene products, backpacks and sanitary products.

Meconse says they've distributed packages every year, but this year, they're hoping to have a greater impact.

"We're hoping for at least 400 care packages this year, we're hoping to make a bigger difference," she said.

Donated items can be dropped off at 275 Portage Ave., on either the sixth or 17th floor, up until Dec. 5.

The items will be distributed at the secretariat's Feasting with Our Relatives events in Winnipeg and Thompson next month.