Agreement paves way for Indigenous-owned company to manage forestry, harvest in eastern Manitoba

Four First Nations communities on the east side of Lake Winnipeg have signed an agreement with the province of Manitoba to explore an Indigenous-led commercial forestry opportunity.

Black River, Brokenhead Ojibway, Hollow Water and Sagkeeng First Nations signed a two-year forestry management option licence to explore the viability of harvesting trees in the area.

The goal is to have the First Nations create a proposal for an Indigenous-owned company that would eventually manage, harvest and renew the area's forest. They would then need to apply for a long-term licence after the two years.

"With this forest management licence, we can finally realize the dream we have been working on all these years," Black River First Nation Chief Sheldon Kent said in a press release.

"It will still take time, energy and capital, but we are ready. It is a win-win for everyone, including all the communities and stakeholders involved in this project."

The group will look into whether the area is suitable for development and has adequate wood supply, and will pursue partnerships for commercial development.

It's the first time the province has entered this kind of agreement with Indigenous governments.

"This agreement represents a strong step towards shared management of our natural resources and greater participation of Indigenous people in the economic development in eastern Manitoba," Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said at an announcement Thursday.

"This agreement will support Indigenous economic opportunities," said Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

"It will create business partnerships that will enhance the prosperity of these communities, as well as all of Manitoba."

The licence covers over 5,000 square kilometres of land on the east side of Lake Winnipeg and northeast of the Winnipeg River, which has been without commercial forestry activity since the closure of the Tembec Industries mill in Pine Falls in 2009.

Provincial parks and protected areas, like the Pimachiowin Aki UNESCO heritage site in eastern Manitoba, are excluded from the agreement.