No new COVID-19 cases identified at Fisher River, Peguis First Nations

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the two neighbouring First Nations where three presumed cases were announced last week.

Peguis First Nation leadership announced Friday evening two of its members tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving rapid testing. Earlier in the day, Fisher River Cree Nation reported one of its members also tested positive.

Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson said Monday a contact tracing investigation identified 13 people as close contacts of those who tested positive. All 13 have been interviewed and tested for COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, Hudson said all the tests that have come back thus far have been negative. No other positive cases have been reported, he said during a Facebook live panel organized by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs on Monday afternoon.

"That's a good thing for our community, and we would like to keep it that way," he said.

Hudson said the two people who tested positive are isolating outside of the First Nation.

Meanwhile, an update posted to the Fisher River Cree Nation website Sunday evening says that 21 people received rapid testing for COVID-19 over the weekend, and all came back negative.

Checkpoint starting Tuesday

Peguis First Nation is also bringing back a checkpoint system to restrict non-essential travel in and out of the community, which will be up and running as of Tuesday evening, Hudson said.

The checkpoint is also intended to protect other neighbouring communities, he said, including Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation and Fisher River Cree Nation.

"We're able to not only protect our community, but those other two communities, working with them and in conjunction with their pandemic planning teams," he said.