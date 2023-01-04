First National Ribbon Skirt Day instills 'sense of pride' in two-spirit powwow dancer

Terrence Gardner will be rocking his ribbon skirt on the first national day celebrating the Indigenous piece of clothing that's become a symbol of pride.

The 29-year-old, who is two-spirit, has been sewing and designing floor-length skirts adorned with ribbons for over 10 years.

Gardner, whose pronouns are he and they, says the skirt is an expression of who they are and that he's comfortable with himself.

"It's representation and it shows these youth … wearing a ribbon skirts means that you're proud of yourself and that you love yourself," said Gardner.

"That sense of pride that shows that you can be Indigenous and two spirit and feminine and that's OK that's who you are and that's sacred."

Wednesday, Jan. 4, was named the first National Ribbon Skirt Day after the passing of national Bill S-219.

The bill stemmed from two years ago, when a young girl named Isabella Kulak was shamed for wearing her ribbon skirt at school because, according to an educational assistant, it didn't match their formal day theme.

Following the incident #Isupportbella began trending on social media, with Indigenous people all over the world posting photos of themselves in their ribbon skirts to show their support.

Terrence Gardner models one of his rainbow-coloured ribbon skirts. (Submitted by Terrance Gardner)

Gardner, who is Mi'kmaq, Cree and Blackfoot, will be wearing a ribbon skirt to support Isabella and break down stereotypes.

He is also a powwow dancer — specifically, a jingle dress dancer, which is a form of dance traditionally done by women. Gardener says he was made to feel ashamed when he first started wearing a ribbon skirt.

"I was told that wearing the dress as a male was considered disrespectful to the original women who wore this dress, and I shouldn't be wearing it at all," said Gardner.

"But I did have a really good support system, so I was told in my inherent rights as a two-spirit person to express who I am, with everything that encompasses."

Another of Terrance Gardner's ribbon dresses shows an array of red, orange, yellow, black and white stripes, among other elements. (Submitted by Terrance Gardner)

Skirt teachings

Gardner learned from their elders that before you get or make a ribbon skirt you need to understand the teachings that go along with it.

Carolyn Moar is a knowledge keeper and shares two traditional skirt teachings passed down to her by elders. One of them is specifically for young girls, where she teaches that the skirt is like a teepee.

"The wrap around the teepee represents the first dress of a woman," she said. "It represents family, and the two [door] poles in the front of teepee is the mother in the morning praying for her family."

Moar wears her ribbon skirt when she does ceremonies or opening prayers at events. She says people appear to "walk an inch taller" when they are in their ribbon skirts. That's part of the reason she passes on the teaching to the younger generation.

"I do it so that our youth can know that we are strong, beautiful and kind people and welcoming people," Moar said. "We always welcome people, so that's what I always teach the youth."