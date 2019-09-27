'Heart of our community' gone as complex burns to the ground in First Nation

Grief and bewilderment are the two emotions running through the minds of the people in the Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of their community complex, which burned to the ground on Thursday afternoon.

"The complex was the heart of our community because we all gathered there for any occasion... and now we have nothing," said Viola Eastman, Chief of Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation.

The First Nation is a part of the RM of Pipestone and located in southwestern Manitoba, which is 274 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

The complex was an integral part for the community of 360 people, where it would operate as a funeral home, wedding hall, sports arena and more. For thirty plus years it served as the venue of choice for everyone in the First Nation.

"It's been really sad because a lot of people have memories... everybody has a heavy heart right now with a community complex gone," said Eastman.

Chief of Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, Viola Eastman, said losing the community centre meant the heart of the community is gone. (Submitted by Viola Eastman)

The now destroyed building also was home to offices for Jordan's Principal, which helps First Nations children have equal access to health services.

Eastman was in Winnipeg when the fire happened, and first heard of the news from her office as videos and photos of the fires began to pour in from her people, many who were dismayed by what had occurred.

"Our people want to get together and celebrate with each other, whether it's graduation or whether it's a feast, or whether it's a funeral. We all respect and need to get together," she said,

While major cities may have multiple places to host events, the complex served everyone and every occasion. Now, the sudden loss has left Eastman struggling to think of a contingency plan for any upcoming events.

"I don't even know where we're going to go if we have a loss in the community tomorrow, I don't know where we're going to go to have a funeral," said Eastman. "It's a really big loss."

As the colder seasons approach, youth winter sports leagues were set to begin, but now those are likely going to be cancelled, said Eastman.

The community centre of Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation burnt to the ground on Thursday afternoon. (Submitted by Darrell Brown)

Eastman said the building did have fire insurance, but she worries the equipment and people's belongings, including the Jordan's Principle team, were not insured.

"I have hope that we will rebuild, we will rebuild bigger and better for the community because we need it," she said.

She expects the building insurance will be roughly $600,000, but estimates a new building will cost well over $1M.

Eastman said if everything goes according to plan and they can secure funding, the rebuild could start as early as Spring 2020.