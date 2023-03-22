Obby Khan becomes first Muslim MLA to mark beginning of Ramadan in Manitoba legislature

A Muslim MLA delivered a statement to mark the beginning of Ramadan for the first time ever in the Manitoba legislature.

Ramadan is a time for "prayer, forgiveness, acts of kindness and charity," Sport Minister Obby Khan, the first Muslim elected as an MLA in Manitoba, said on Wednesday.

During his statement, Khan explained that Muslims go without food and water from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan, which begins on March 22 and goes until April 20 this year. It's observed by about 25,000 Muslims in Manitoba and nearly two billion worldwide.

"While many would think this would be exhausting and overtake our bodies, it's quite the opposite," he said. "Working through the hunger pang forces Muslims to think of those who do not have a warm meal waiting for them at the end of the day."

Khan said he presented each member of the assembly with a chocolate covered date earlier in the day — a fruit that Muslims end their daily fasts with.

Khan ended his remarks by honouring members of Winnipeg's Muslim community, who came to watch the historic moment from the gallery.

Rana Bokhari, who ran as a mayoral candidate in Winnipeg in the fall and is the former leader of Manitoba's Liberal Party, said it was an honour to watch Khan convey the "beauty of Ramadan" in the legislature.

"For him to stand in the house and wish everyone a 'Ramadan Mubarak' — it was really beautiful for all of us to see," Bokhari told CBC, referring to the Arabic greeting which means 'Blessed Ramadan.'

Rana Bokhari, a former Winnipeg mayoral candidate, said she was honoured to watch Khan deliver the statement. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"We all had an opportunity to come together today with a lot of pride and happiness," Bokhari said.

Khan encouraged all Manitobans to be more thoughtful and generous to each other during the sacred month.

"Even if we are not fasting, and we are not Muslim, there are valuable lessons to be learned during this month," he said.

"I wish everyone in Manitoba and across the world a peaceful Ramadan."