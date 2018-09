Video

First ever Rubik's Cube speed solving competition held in Winnipeg

The World Cube Association held a speed cubing competition in Winnipeg Sunday. The event, the first of its kind to be held in Manitoba, saw Rubik's Cube solvers compete to see who could finish the puzzle the fastest.

