Winnipeg's first-ever Desi Summer Music Fest a hit

The sounds of Bollywood and Punjabi music filled the sky Saturday as part of Winnipeg's first-ever Desi Summer Music Fest.

Organizers estimated the event — which took place on the grounds of the Punjab Cultural Centre — sold more than 500 tickets. In addition to the music, the festival featured local food vendors, drinks and games.

"The Manitoba Punjabi and Bollywood music lover community has grown from [the] last few years," said Mohit Saini, one of the organizers of Desi Summer Music Fest. "We realized that there is demand for these type of events."

Saini said previous Desi-themed parties held in venues throughout the city had to adhere to indoor capacity limits. However, putting on an outdoor event allowed for an increased capacity and the opportunity for more community members to be part of the party.

Desi commonly refers to people from South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"If you come here, hype will be there," said Amit Saini, another one of the event's organizers. "You will enjoy the vibe and you will be dancing and we danced like crazy."

A group of people dance during Desi Summer Music Fest as confetti falls from the sky (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Akshita Rajput was one of the hundreds in attendance Saturday and while she had been to a cultural festival before, she said it wasn't the same as the Desi music festival. Rajput moved to Winnipeg from British Columbia in the last two months and felt the event was a great way to represent the community.

"All these people are going to show up and sort of represent ourselves, like 'Yeah, hey, we exist,'" she said. "For ourselves out there, we have music too, [it's] a little different from the rest."

Akshita Rajput (left) dances to the music during the festival. Rajput said you can't beat Punjabi music when it comes to partying. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC )

Rajput also urged people outside the community to give music from a different culture a chance.

"Give it a shot, they need to," said Rajput. "When it comes to partying, you cannot beat Punjabi music for sure, that is a fact."

And Mohit said just because Saturday's event was the first Desi Summer Music Fest, doesn't mean it will be the last.

"We want to continue the celebration and we would like to have this event annually," he said.