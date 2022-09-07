'It's a new start': Teachers welcome students to 1st near-normal school year since 2020

A bundle of emotions is mixing with the cool fall air as Manitoba students head back to school — some attending classes with others for the very first time.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a very different look on education in the province over the past two years — from remote learning to hybrid models and cohorts and distancing, to a slow return with no extra-curricular activities, no lockers and limited movement in hallways.

Wednesday marked the first time since March 2020 that a school year looked almost normal.

"I'm so excited for them. I can't wait for them just to experience sitting at a table with three other people and just sharing their lives and their learning together," said Amber Lewicki, who teaches Grade 3 at Lord Nelson elementary school in Winnipeg

Principal Melissa Asmundson also used the word "excitement" but added "nerves" as well.

"This is a new year, it's a new start. Teachers feel that, even though we're adults," she said.

Lord Nelson principal Melissa Asmundson says the school will retain some pandemic measures despite them no longer being required. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The nerves are primarily for those young students making a big leap in their lives. Some have missed those beginning years — nursery and kindergarten — where they learn to socialize and get comfortable with each other, and are entering school in Grade 1 for the first time.

"With two years of not having that — the system of doing school and knowing how to come in — even something as simple as lining up [will be new]," Asmundson said.

It could be intimidating start for them "so we have them on our radar," she said. "Our guidance counsellor knows who these little kiddos are, so we're just going to watch out for them."

The students Lewicki will be teaching would have been halfway through kindergarten when the pandemic started, and their school year ended.

"I just am so excited for everyone to come back to a classroom and a school that will feel somewhat special because all of those weird things are now gone. I think it's going to be a huge, exciting year for everyone."

Students headed to class on Wednesday for the first day of school in a year teachers hope will be as normal as possible after two years of pandemic interruptions to education. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Despite it no longer being required, Lord Nelson will continue to retain entrance and exit doors that are restricted to certain cohorts of students. It was a choice of the staff, Asmundson said.

"We found that kids were calmer coming in [last year through a designated access] … rather than having everyone coming in at once — big kids and little kids — which made the start of the day easier. It made the school hum in a good way," she said.

"We found that it was, if you want to call it, one of the good things about COVID."

Amber Lewicki, who teaches Grade 3 at Lord Nelson school, thinks "it’s going to be a huge, exciting year for everyone.” (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The school has also decided to continue with a staggered recesses and lunch breaks, keeping the youngest students together and then the older ones.

"We're going to see how that works and see if it brings less conflicts on the playground," Asmundson said.

George Madrid had a little trouble sleeping Tuesday night because of the buzz of going back to school — and then had trouble waking up — but still found some enthusiasm about heading into Lord Nelson for his first day in Grade 6.

"This is my last year in this school. I really need to get to learning again, since I kind of forgot about some stuff during summer time," he said.

George wore a mask even though it is no longer mandated by the Winnipeg School Division because it's a responsible thing to do, said his dad, Ricardo.

"COVID is still there, right? We still need to protect ourselves, also for the other people," he said. "That's why we always wear masks."

George Madrid, his dad Rico and sister Ysabella pose outside of Lord Nelson school on Wednesday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

While George is wrapping up his elementary school years, his sister Ysabella is headed to Grade 10, her first at Sisler High School.

"I have mixed feelings, like nervous and excited, because, you know, high school. But it's OK, I feel fine," she said, working to convince herself.

She was much more certain about how she felt about classes returning to a conventional form.

"It's really nice because online learning is really a hassle for us. Having this opportunity to go back to school all normal again, there's no restrictions, is a nice feeling because you feel free," she said.