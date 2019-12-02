'It's history': 1st babies born at Winnipeg's new women's hospital

Winnipeg's new women's hospital has welcomed its first baby.

The facility opened its doors Sunday at the corner of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street, as it closed the doors on the old one on Notre Dame Avenue, a few blocks away.

Raylene Carrothers, 21, was one of the first moms to give birth in the new centre.

"It's history, like it feels really good. It's something new that we can talk about when my daughter gets older," she said.

Carrothers arrived at the old hospital on Saturday as she was going into labour. She was transferred early the next morning, via tunnels through the Health Sciences Centre complex, to the new centre.

Her daughter, Leah Rae Sutherland, was born not too long afterward at 11:45 a.m.

Leah Rae Sutherland was one of the first babies to be born at Winnipeg's new Women's Hospital. (Submitted by Raylene Carrothers)

Carrothers lauded staff for how everything was handled, not just for the ease of the transfer but for their enthusiasm, too.

"They were really excited about it, like all the staff were like congratulating me and saying hi to me," she said. "They made the experience amazing."

Carrothers said the new facility — which opened more than a decade after it was initially promised — has more private rooms and services like yoga.

The previous women's hospital at 735 Notre Dame Avenue and the previous neonatal intensive care unit locations at Health Sciences Centre stopped accepting patients when the new location opened at 7:30 a.m.