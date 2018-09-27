Remote First Nations to get emergency response training under new deal

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has signed an agreement with the Canadian Red Cross to provide emergency response training in remote First Nations communities.

The agreement will provide training on first aid, as well as violence, bullying and abuse prevention, with a commitment to develop a plan ensuring the training is relevant to First Nations.

"First Nation citizens have unique needs when it comes to anti-bullying," said AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas in a news release. "We have to take into consideration intergenerational impacts and how that affects us; along with cultural relevance for the development of anti-bullying materials."

In the release, Dumas said it's important to train people in these communities to help out in emergency situations like fire or flooding evacuations.

The Red Cross is contracted to organize evacuations of Manitoba First Nations in emergency situations. It is also in the process of a five-year plan to help Manitoba's 63 First Nations draw up new emergency response plans.