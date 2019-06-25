Skip to Main Content
Having a blast: Winnipeg fireworks store offers free show for info on pyrotechnic pincher
Manitoba

Having a blast: Winnipeg fireworks store offers free show for info on pyrotechnic pincher

A Winnipeg fireworks retailer is offering a free show for the tip that catches a thief who stole $150 worth of pyrotechnics.

A smarter thief would steal a car, owner quips, of man who goes out with a bang of $150 in fireworks

Ian Froese · CBC News ·
Surveillance footage inside Red Bomb Fireworks at 1838 Portage Ave. shows a person reaching in to grab a box of fireworks. (Surveillance video from Red Bomb Fireworks)

A Winnipeg fireworks retailer is offering a free show for the tip that catches their pyrotechnic pincher.

Red Bomb Fireworks is exchanging a dazzling $1,000 fireworks display for information that leads to the arrest of a thief who apparently couldn't wait for the store's door-crasher specials, so he smashed the window.

Co-owner Matt Bialek watched the break-in live on video from his Selkirk, Man., home early Sunday morning, after the store's surveillance devices alerted him to a disturbance. 

"He tried three times to break the front window," Bialek said.

"The first time, something bounced off the window. The second time, he broke the exterior pane of our windows and the third time he was, I guess, powerful enough to make it finally through the window."

Low return from stealing fireworks

He made off with a pair of boxes and returned two hours later for more explosives, valued altogether at $150 .

The whole experience baffles Bialek, since the thief wouldn't have made much money re-selling them.

"This is not the type of product that I would look at stealing — it's heavy, it's awkward, it's bulky," he said.

"I'm not advocating this, but a smarter thief might look at stealing a car. You can see value there."

The biggest financial hit is the damage to the building, estimated to be about $5,000, he said. The store is on Portage Avenue, between Parkview and Roseberry streets. 

The man in the surveillance video is described as 5-9 tall, riding a black mountain bike and having "impeccable fashion sense," with a black Marilyn Monroe hoodie and a beige cactus-print shirt underneath, according to the Facebook post from Red Bomb Fireworks.

The thief walks away with two boxes of fireworks. (Surveillance video from Red Bomb Fireworks.)

On the way to their store after the break-in, Bialek and his wife Brandi hatched the idea for a free, choreographed fireworks display for the person with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man in question.

They posted their plea on Facebook Monday morning and have already received dozens of tips, which are being forwarded to Winnipeg police.

Bialek said it's gratifying to see the community rally behind them.

"We're joking that … our door-crasher specials were so good that this individual couldn't wait until today when we opened at 10 a.m., he had to get in on Sunday."

About the Author

Ian Froese

Reporter

Ian Froese reports from the Manitoba Legislature for CBC Manitoba. He previously wrote for the Brandon Sun and the Carillon in Steinbach. Story idea? Email ian.froese@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.