Having a blast: Winnipeg fireworks store offers free show for info on pyrotechnic pincher

A Winnipeg fireworks retailer is offering a free show for the tip that catches their pyrotechnic pincher.

Red Bomb Fireworks is exchanging a dazzling $1,000 fireworks display for information that leads to the arrest of a thief who apparently couldn't wait for the store's door-crasher specials, so he smashed the window.

Co-owner Matt Bialek watched the break-in live on video from his Selkirk, Man., home early Sunday morning, after the store's surveillance devices alerted him to a disturbance.

"He tried three times to break the front window," Bialek said.

"The first time, something bounced off the window. The second time, he broke the exterior pane of our windows and the third time he was, I guess, powerful enough to make it finally through the window."

Low return from stealing fireworks

He made off with a pair of boxes and returned two hours later for more explosives, valued altogether at $150 .

The whole experience baffles Bialek, since the thief wouldn't have made much money re-selling them.

"This is not the type of product that I would look at stealing — it's heavy, it's awkward, it's bulky," he said.

"I'm not advocating this, but a smarter thief might look at stealing a car. You can see value there."

The biggest financial hit is the damage to the building, estimated to be about $5,000, he said. The store is on Portage Avenue, between Parkview and Roseberry streets.

The man in the surveillance video is described as 5-9 tall, riding a black mountain bike and having "impeccable fashion sense," with a black Marilyn Monroe hoodie and a beige cactus-print shirt underneath, according to the Facebook post from Red Bomb Fireworks.

The thief walks away with two boxes of fireworks. (Surveillance video from Red Bomb Fireworks.)

On the way to their store after the break-in, Bialek and his wife Brandi hatched the idea for a free, choreographed fireworks display for the person with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man in question.

They posted their plea on Facebook Monday morning and have already received dozens of tips, which are being forwarded to Winnipeg police.

Bialek said it's gratifying to see the community rally behind them.

"We're joking that … our door-crasher specials were so good that this individual couldn't wait until today when we opened at 10 a.m., he had to get in on Sunday."