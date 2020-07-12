Person taken to hospital, cat found in 2 separate fires

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood Saturday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews got to the two-and-a-half storey house on Elgin Avenue just east of Isabel Street just before 9 p.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release on Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, the release said. Everyone inside got out on their own and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Crews launched an offensive attack inside the house, but as conditions deteriorated they moved to a defensive attack outside, the release said. The fire was declared under control just before 11 p.m.

Crews were able to protect neighbouring homes from fire and heat damage as they fought a blaze at this house on Saturday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

While crews were able to protect neighbouring homes from fire and heat damage, the house that caught fire was significantly damaged by smoke, flames and water, the release said.

Second fire in Spence

On Sunday morning, crews also responded to another fire in an apartment building on Young Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood, the release said.

Firefighters got to that building at 7:46 a.m. and launched another offensive attack as smoke came out of the building, the release said. That blaze was declared under control at 8:17 a.m.

Damage was mostly contained to the suite where the fire started. Though crews did not find anyone inside that suite, a cat was found on scene and the city's animal services agency was called for help, the release said.

Fire crews found a cat at the scene of a fire in this apartment building Sunday morning, the city said. (Travis Golby/CBC)

People from nearby suites were temporarily moved, but are expected to be able to return when crews finish working, the release said.

The causes of both fires are still under investigation.