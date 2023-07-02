Fires at Winnipeg hotel, motel and homes send 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital as Winnipeg fire crews responded to four separate fires around the city Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

City fire officials said firefighters were called to the Super 8 motel on Niakwa Road East at 6:30 p.m. Saturday where they saw smoke in the building.

All those in the building got out but one person was taken to hospital for undisclosed injuries. The fire was out after 18 minutes..

Just before 8 p.m. an automatic fire alarm went off at the Holiday Inn South on Pembina Highway. Crews found smoke in the building and checked to make sure the fire was out. No injuries were reported.

A fire broke out in a duplex on Pacific Avenue between Princess and Ellen streets around 1:40 a.m., officials said. Firefighters tackled the fire from inside and had it under control by 2:24 a.m. Two people were medically assessed at the scene with one sent to hospital.

Fire crews were next called to a Fort Richmond side-by-side at 3:48 a.m. where they saw smoke coming from the home. They battled the fire from inside and had it under control by 4:37 a.m., officials said. One person went to hospital in stable condition.

A dog and two cats were rescued from the Baylor Avenue home and were cared for by the Animal Services agency.

The cause of each fire is under investigation.