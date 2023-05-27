Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg crews fight 2nd fire in 2 weeks at North End home

A damaged and vacant North End house caught fire Saturday morning — two weeks after fire crews were called there previously.

Saturday blaze the latest in string of fires at vacant homes

Fire trucks are parked outside a home on a street and yellow police tape is blocking people from getting near it.
Fire crews were called to a fire at a vacant home Saturday morning on Burrows Avenue not far from Salter Street. It took more than an hour to get the blaze under control. (CBC)

City firefighters were called to the two-storey home on Burrows Avenue near Salter Street at 6:40 a.m. Saturday. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure, a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic spokesperson said in a statement. 

After battling the flames from the outside, crews went in and doused the fire inside. It was deemed under control at 7:49 a.m.

There was no one inside and no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said. 

The house previously caught fire on the afternoon of May 13. At that time, the city said the occupants got out safely with their cat and the cause was under investigation. 

The cause of the most recent fire remains under investigation and no monetary damage estimate was available.

It comes as the city experiences a string of recent fires in vacant homes.

