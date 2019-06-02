Person found dead as crews battled Manitoba Avenue fire

One person and one cat are dead after a house fire on Manitoba Avenue Saturday night.

Fire-paramedic crews were called to a home on Manitoba Avenue between Power and McGregor streets at 10:50 p.m.

They found a 2 1/2-storey home engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.

Inside, they found one person who had already died. A cat was also found dead.

Two people had escaped the house in time, and one was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimate is available.

Brush fires

Wildland fire crews spent the evening watching a fire in the Assiniboine Forest, extinguishing hotspots and protecting nearby homes overnight.

A second brush fire broke out at 9:55 p.m. on Killarney Avenue between Baylor and Acadia bays. The fire was spreading when crews arrived, but city officials say they quickly contained and extinguished it.

