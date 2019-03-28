Crews fight 2 fires on Maryland Street

Winnipeg fire firefighters were called to two separate fires on Maryland Street within a minute of each other Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the first blaze, in a garage fire in the 400 block of Maryland, at 11:19 a.m. CT.

A block of Maryland southbound at Ellice Avenue was closed to traffic as fire crews battled the fire.

The city says the fire was under control by 11:35 a.m.

Vehicle fire

Firefighters were then called to a vehicle fire in a parking lot behind 228 Maryland St. that was threatening a nearby home at 11:20 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, which had consumed two vehicles, and the home was not damaged.

A stretch of Maryland was closed to traffic while crews battled a fire in this garage in the 400 block of Maryland on Thursday morning.

There were no injuries reported in either blaze, and both are under investigation.

No damage estimates were immediately available.

