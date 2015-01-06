Firefighters responding to increasingly violent calls, union says

The Winnipeg firefighters union claims a major change in the nature of calls meant for police assistance or investigation puts its members in more dangerous situations over the last year.

The head of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg said in a notice to members posted to its website Monday that police "must stop" offloading potentially risky non-medical, non-fire and non-rescue calls to its emergency responders.

Union president Alex Forrest said in an interview Tuesday that firefighters are typically first on the scene when it requires medical intervention. "What's different now is that we're being sent to calls that are not fire or medical in nature, but are police calls."

The union representative said he had 35 incident reports on his desk where firefighters have been punched, kicked and bitten and where weapons such as guns, knifes, clubs and other homemade weapons were involved.

"Winnipeg has become very violent in nature. The police services are being stretched thin and what's happening is that police are using us as an extension of the police force."

Dealing with police matters almost daily

Forrest said he has received reports almost daily of firefighters being put in "untenable situations" such as car thefts, break and enters, unruly people and other disturbances that he says should be considered police matters.

"It's such a dangerous situation because firefighters are not trained, we do not have the equipment, nor is it our job to be able to deal with or handle these situations."

Forrest is advising his members not to engage in these cases.

"We believe that if this continues that it will put firefighters in harm's way, that it will result in a serious injury or worse, death of a firefighter."

Weekend check for man carrying a club

Forrest referred to an incident on the weekend where firefighters were dispatched to attend to a non-medical emergency to check in on a report of a man carrying a club down Main Street. The emergency responders asked what they were supposed to do in the situation but received no directive from dispatch, Forrest said.

They never found the man, but Forrest said that's an example of a police call firefighters never should've been sent on.

Forrest alleges firefighting resources are being used inappropriately, and says the firefighters union has met with police, fire and dispatch administrations six or seven times since the fall to change protocols — but not enough is being done.

Now the union is encouraging its members to put their own safety as a priority to avoid what it calls "unnecessary risk" on the job.

The union is asking firefighters to report any violence or near-miss incidents experienced on calls.

"The responsibility remains with the officer to know when to stage until police support ensures the scene is safe," the union said. Forrest said he understands the Winnipeg police force is "understaffed" and "stretched thin." He takes issue with its leadership, not the work being done on the front lines.

Forrest did not provide statistics or specific examples of the violence the union says its members are experiencing, but says he will document those concerns to present at the next labour management meeting.

"If you believe that the incident is violent in any way, has a weapon, a gun or a knife, or is a criminal act in progress, we are telling our members not to engage" and await confirmation from police that the scene is safe and secure before entering, Forrest said.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane planned to speak at a 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday to address the union's statements.