Firefighters union backed Stefanson's leadership campaign, but supports NDP in upcoming election

The firefighters union that once backed Heather Stefanson's Progressive Conservative leadership bid is now supporting her biggest rival, Wab Kinew's NDP, which committed Thursday to hiring 40 firefighters in southwest Winnipeg if elected in the upcoming election.

United Firefighters of Winnipeg president Tom Bilous said he's grateful Stefanson, after becoming Tory leader and premier, expanded the list of cancers that entitle firefighters to work-related compensation, but he said their other requests of the government are outstanding.

"We are forever indebted [to them] for adding those cancers [to the compensation list], very grateful for that going forward," Bilous said at a news conference to announce the hiring commitment for the upcoming Waverely West fire hall.

"There was a number of other issues we had approached them about ... that were never dealt with. We were never consulted with, despite being promised we'd be consulted with."

He went on to say UFFW had good dialogue with both parties, but said the NDP proved it's willing to act, as evidenced by the party's commitment to fund 40 firefighters and provide operating funding once a fire hall is built for the fast-growing subdivision.

"This is the right choice for the right time and this will have a direct effect on the safety of our members and the citizens, so it was a no-brainer — we're with the NDP."

Bilous said he didn't want to speak about the promises the PCs didn't deliver on. The Tories didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Union has tried to sway NDP, PC leadership races

The firefighters' union has played a pivotal role in leadership campaigns and elections for a variety of political stripes.

UFFW may have won Stefanson the PC leadership. Former union president Alex Forrest had said "hundreds" of firefighters bought memberships to back Stefanson, who narrowly beat Shelly Glover in the race by 363 votes.

A month after her victory, she was backed by dozens of firefighters inside the legislature when she celebrated new legislation that would compensate more firefighters for the cancers they're exposed to.

Forrest said at the time he had no qualms about possibly swaying the final result in the Tory leadership race.

"We support those who understand the needs of firefighters, and that's why we were active because Heather had 100 per cent success … in supporting firefighters at a level that's very unequalled in Manitoba."

In 2015, UFFW helped ensure former premier Greg Selinger survived an NDP leadership review. At the time, then-PC leader Brian Pallister accused Selinger of making a backroom deal with the firefighters' union in exchange for its support.

The union also supported Glen Murray's unsuccessful bid to become Winnipeg's mayor in 2022.

In response to the UFFW's latest endorsement, Kinew said he's a big fan of firefighters, who he described as heroes who run toward danger when others are fleeing it.

"I'm very proud to stand with them, most of all because we stand together to deliver better emergency services for people in southwest Winnipeg."

The NDP leader added his party will announce a suite of measures to support emergency services in its election platform.

Staffing, operating funding promised

Thursday's commitment to provide the Waverley West fire hall with necessary staffing and resources addresses a long-standing need.

The neighbourhood has approximately 50,000 residents and no fire station.

The average total response time in Waverley West is 11 minutes and 27 seconds, according to a city report from 2020, which is significantly longer than elsewhere in the city.

The standard for response times in Canada, as set by the National Fire Protection Association, is for 90 per cent of serious calls to have a truck on scene with four crew within six minutes and 20 seconds.

A blaze tears through a house in Waverley West in 2016. A fire hall is slated to be built for the area. (Josh Olfert/Twitter)

Winnipeg is planning to set up a temporary fire station in Waverely West before a permanent hall opens in 2025. Coun. Janice Lukes anticipates the modular fire station will be ready by spring or summer 2024. It would be relocated to other areas of the city once it's no longer needed in southwest Winnipeg, Lukes said.

Speaking across the street from the Bridgwater Lakes fountain, Kinew said he's confident the city already has the resources to build the fire hall.

"Looking at the financial arrangement between the City of Winnipeg and the province of Manitoba, we've taken the decision that funding the positions is the most effective way for us to make this community safer," he said.

The party estimates it will cost $14.2 million over a four-year period to fund the new positions and work with the city to provide the operating funding.

The NDP is running a firefighter, David Pankratz, in the Waverely constituency. He's trying to unseat Progressive Conservative Jon Reyes, who has represented the area since 2016.

The election is on Oct. 3.