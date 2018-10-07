Axe-wielding suspect threatens firefighters in meth-fuelled incident, police say

A man is under arrest after threatening to attack Winnipeg firefighters with an axe.

Police say the suspect stole the axe from a fire truck while firefighters responded to a medical call on Aberdeen Avenue near Main Street around midnight.

Firefighter and paramedics went into the house and as the firefighters were leaving, they were confronted by a man wielding an axe, which he had taken from the truck, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said Monday.

The man raised the axe above his head, threatening the firefighters, said assistant fire chief Ihor Holowczynchsky.

The firefighters retreated into the house and locked the door, while the suspect smashed a laptop in the back of the fire truck with the axe before fleeing.

"It was definitely concerning for both of them and luckily no one was injured," Holowczynchsky said. "They were able to retreat to a safe space. They distracted the individual enough that … he focused his anger or his actions on the equipment."

Police officers, including members of the canine unit, responded and found the suspect chasing another person in the area of Aikins Street and Burrows Avenue. After a brief chase, police arrested the suspect in the area of Charles Street and Magnus Avenue.

Meth is believed to have played a role, Murray said.

"I think this is just another reminder of the safety risks involved with first responders in today's day and age with the rising methamphetamine crisis," he said.

The suspect, 33, has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.