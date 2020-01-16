Firefighters pull 1 person from burning multi-family home in Winnipeg

Winnipeg firefighters rescued an occupant inside a burning building on a frigid Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a fire in a multi-family home on McDermot Avenue, a few blocks away from the Health Sciences Centre.

It took them about an hour to get the fire under control, according to a news release from the city.

Upon searching the building, they found one person inside and got them to safety through a window on an upper floor.

All other occupants of the house had escaped on their own.

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Although damage estimates were not available, there was extensive fire, smoke and water damage done to the house.

