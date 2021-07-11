3 firefighters injured battling blaze in Winnipeg's Windsor Park neighbourhood

Three firefighters were hurt while they battled a fire in Windsor Park on Sunday morning, the city says.

The fire broke out in a home in the first-hundred block of Lomond Boulevard at about 8:50 a.m., according to a news release.

The city said when crews arrived, they were met with heavy black smoke was coming from the home. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 10:04 a.m.

The city said everyone in the home got out safely before firefighters got to the scene, however paramedics assessed three firefighters for injuries.

They didn't need to go the hospital, the city said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

