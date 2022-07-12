Manitoba Wildfire Service member dies after being injured on the job, province confirms

A member of Manitoba's Wildfire Service has died after be critically injured on the job on Monday, the province has confirmed.

A provincial spokesperson says a workplace safety and health investigation was started after the firefighter was injured. The spokesperson confirmed the man died of his injuries the next day.

Because the accident occurred on the job and an investigation is underway, the spokesperson declined to provide further details.

However, the Thompson Professional Firefighters Association, which represents firefighters in the northern city, said in a social media post on Monday that the deceased firefighter, 21, was from The Pas area, and suffered his injuries in an ATV accident while on the job.

The province says the wildfire service has reached out to man's family and co-workers to offer support and condolences.

