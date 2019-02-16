Vehicle clips firefighter before crashing into north Winnipeg house

A vehicle that drove through a collision scene clipped a Winnipeg firefighter before crashing into a nearby home Friday night.

Fire-paramedic crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision near Inkster Boulevard and Parr Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday. No one was injured in the collision.

That's when another vehicle drove through the scene, hitting a firefighter. The firefighter didn't need to be taken to hospital.

The vehicle then crashed into a nearby home.

The International Association of Fire Chiefs says so far in 2019, at least 10 first responders have been struck and killed by passing motorists.

Drivers are asked to slow down and change lanes away from emergency vehicles to avoid putting first responders in danger.

Police are investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba: