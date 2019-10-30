73 firearms, including machine-guns, seized during raid at Winnipeg home
Police also seized more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition
The discovery of an illegal gun part sent from China and destined for a Winnipeg address led police to a major firearms bust in the city.
Canadian border agents seized a suppressor — also known as a silencer, used to muffle the sound of gunshots — in July and notified police in Winnipeg.
On Oct. 16, after a lengthy investigation, police raided a home on Almond Bay in the city's Windsor Park area and arrested a 41-year-old man.
Inside the home they found 73 firearms, including fully automatic, prohibited, unregistered and restricted guns, along with ammunition.
The firearms include:
- Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle.
- Heckler & Koch M1 Super 90 shotgun.
- Finnish M44 submachine-gun.
- Sterling L34A1 submachine-gun.
- FN PS90 rifle and suppressor.
- CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 pistol.
- Thompson 1928A1 submachine-gun.
- Browning automatic rifle FN type D machine-gun.
- Ingram M11 submachine-gun.
- Intratec Tec-22 handgun.
- Glock 18 handgun and suppressor.
- Browning M1950 FN machine-gun.
- Bren Mark 1M machine-gun.
- Norinco MAK-90 rifle.
- German MG15 machine-gun.
- Walther PPS handgun.
- Smith & Wesson 637-2 revolver.
Police also seized more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition, approximately 40 prohibited high-capacity magazines, numerous exploding targets and pyrotechnics, and two body armour pieces.
The man is charged with 70 weapons-related offences, including tampering with a serial number.
