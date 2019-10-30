73 firearms, including machine-guns, seized during raid at Winnipeg home

The discovery of an illegal gun part sent from China and destined for a Winnipeg address led police to a major firearms bust in the city.

Canadian border agents seized a suppressor — also known as a silencer, used to muffle the sound of gunshots — in July and notified police in Winnipeg.

On Oct. 16, after a lengthy investigation, police raided a home on Almond Bay in the city's Windsor Park area and arrested a 41-year-old man.

Inside the home they found 73 firearms, including fully automatic, prohibited, unregistered and restricted guns, along with ammunition.

The firearms include:

Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle.

Heckler & Koch M1 Super 90 shotgun.

Finnish M44 submachine-gun.

Sterling L34A1 submachine-gun.

FN PS90 rifle and suppressor.

CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 pistol.

Thompson 1928A1 submachine-gun.

Browning automatic rifle FN type D machine-gun.

Ingram M11 submachine-gun.

Intratec Tec-22 handgun.

Glock 18 handgun and suppressor.

Browning M1950 FN machine-gun.

Bren Mark 1M machine-gun.

Norinco MAK-90 rifle.

German MG15 machine-gun.

Walther PPS handgun.

Smith & Wesson 637-2 revolver.

Police also seized more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition, approximately 40 prohibited high-capacity magazines, numerous exploding targets and pyrotechnics, and two body armour pieces.

The man is charged with 70 weapons-related offences, including tampering with a serial number.

