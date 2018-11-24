Man arrested after walking around North End with gun, making threats

Winnipeg Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who they say was walking along Selkirk Avenue with a firearm and making threats Friday night.

The man was reported to police at about 9:20 p.m. CT on Friday.

A short time after he was seen on Selkirk in the North End, police received a second report that the man was in a nearby youth resource centre, asking to use a phone.

North District General Patrol, K-9 Unit and Tactical Support Team members attended the centre and safely took the man into custody.

When officers searched the suspect, they found an improvised pipe gun, loaded with a 12-gauge shotgun shell. Three additional 12-gauge shotgun shells were also seized.

The man is now facing a number of firearms charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

