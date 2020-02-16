Skip to Main Content
Fire engulfs apartment under construction near Lagimodière and Concordia
Manitoba·Video

Fire engulfs apartment under construction near Lagimodière and Concordia

People living nearby were asked to leave their homes as a precaution and were given shelter on transit buses, the city said on Sunday morning.

Fire broke out around 6 a.m. Sunday on Phillip Lee Drive

CBC News ·
Dharminder Singh Bhangu sent this video to CBC just after 6:00 a.m. Sunday. 0:40

Firefighters are battling a large blaze on Phillip Lee Drive in the city's Peguis neighbourhood.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Sunday at a construction site near Lagimodière Boulevard and Concordia Avenue.

The city said in a tweet the fire involves an apartment building under construction.

People living nearby were asked to leave their homes as a precaution and were given shelter on transit buses, the city said in a statement on Sunday morning. 

Police have blocked off a number of streets surrounding the fire scene. People are asked to avoid the area.

According to Manitoba Hydro, approximately 4,000 customers are without power in East Kildonan after a pole caught fire on Phillip Lee Drive.

Hydro estimates power will be restored around 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews battle a fire at a construction site on Phillip Lee Drive, which is in the north east corner of Winnipeg, on Sunday morning. (Caitlyn Gowriluk/CBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|