Fire engulfs apartment under construction near Lagimodière and Concordia

Firefighters are battling a large blaze on Phillip Lee Drive in the city's Peguis neighbourhood.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Sunday at a construction site near Lagimodière Boulevard and Concordia Avenue.

The city said in a tweet the fire involves an apartment building under construction.

People living nearby were asked to leave their homes as a precaution and were given shelter on transit buses, the city said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Police have blocked off a number of streets surrounding the fire scene. People are asked to avoid the area.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Winnipeg - outage to East Kildonan customers. No ETR currently. One of our 66 kV lines is down which feeds 3 stations in the area. More info to come. <a href="https://t.co/u7nyfG2l3y">pic.twitter.com/u7nyfG2l3y</a> —@manitobahydro

According to Manitoba Hydro, approximately 4,000 customers are without power in East Kildonan after a pole caught fire on Phillip Lee Drive.

Hydro estimates power will be restored around 10:30 a.m.